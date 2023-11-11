Rescue ship plucks 118 migrants from unseaworthy boats in Mediterranean

A rescue ship saved 118 migrants plucking them out of unseaworthy boats in rough seas in the Maltese rescue zone.

On Friday 10 November, the Life Ship run by the non-profit group Emergency conducted two different operations, one rescuing 41 people in a fiber-glass boat at dawn and another at night 77 migrants in a wooden boat.

Emergency confirmed the migrants rescued were Eritreans, Ethiopians, Sudanese, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Syrians, Egyptians and Palestinians.

According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, over 145,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea in 2023.