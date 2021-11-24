Migrants channel crossing - Latest: Rescue operation underway as reports over 30 have died in boat sinking
Follow the latest updates below
At least 30 migrants have died after their inflatable boat sunk in the English Channel, a French official has said.
“What I know is that there were 50 people on this boat. What I have heard is that there are 30 people who have died, and about five or six who have been found,” Jean-Marc Puissesseau, the president of the ports of Calais and Bolougne, told the BBC.
Earlier, Franck Dhersin, the mayor of Teteghem, told the television channel France 3 at least 24 people had died, adding that a further 26 people had been rescued.
A French coastguard official confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a rescue operation was underway off the coast of Calais, after a fishing boat sounded the alarm.
Responding to the fatalities, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is heading to the scene, described the event as a “tragedy”.
Meanwhile, the Labour peer Lord Dubs, who fled the Nazis and reached England as a refugee in 1939, told The Independent that the British government must ensure that refugees with a connection to Britain be given a “legal and orderly” way of reaching the country.
The latest deaths come after a rise in Channel crossings this year. More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey from France to the UK so far in 2021, more than three times higher than the total in 2020.
At least 30 migrants feared dead, says Calais port boss
At least 30 migrants have died after their dinghy sank in the Channel earlier, according to the president of the ports of Calais and Boulogne.
“What I know is that there were 50 people on this boat. What I have heard is that there are 30 people who have died, and about five or six who have been found,” Jean-Marc Puissesseau told the BBC.
Boris Johnson must commit to resettling at least 10,000 people per year, says Red Cross
Over at the British Red Cross...
Mike Adamson, the organisation’s chief executive, described the reports from France as “truly heartbreaking”, noting that today’s fatalities come after other recent deaths on the route.
“Our thoughts are with their loved ones, who may not even know yet what has happened,” he said.
“Nobody puts their life at risk unless they are absolutely desperate and feel they have no other options.
“Everyone deserves to live in safety and it should be unacceptable to us that people have no choice but to make dangerous crossings in their search for this.”
Mr Adamson urged the government to rethink its asylum plans, which will be make the UK “harder to access”. He added that it should instead offer “new safe routes and a commitment to resettle 10,000 people a year”.
End ‘cruel and ineffective’ government asylum policy, says Refugee Council
Let’s now turn to the reaction from refugee organisations.
Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “It’s heart-breaking to hear that the lives of more ordinary people have been lost on a harrowing journey to Britain in search of safety.
“How many tragedies like this must we see before the government fundamentally changes its approach by committing to an ambitious expansion of safe routes for those men, women and children in desperate need of protection?
“Every day, people are forced to flee their home through no fault of their own. Now is the time to end the cruel and ineffective tactic of seeking to punish or push away those who try and find safety in our country.”
Labour calls on government to offer ‘safe, legal routes’ for migrants
The government must offer “safe, legal” routes for migrants wishing to claim asylum in the UK, a shadow cabinet minister has said.
Here’s the shadow justice secretary David Lammy’s reaction to the events unfolding off the French coast:
Liberal Democrats blame government over Channel deaths
The Liberal Democrats have blamed the government for the deaths of at least 24 migrants in the Channel earlier today.
Alistair Carmichael MP, the party’s home affairs spokesperson, said: “This is heartbreaking news. People are dying in the Channel because of the government’s total failure to get a grip on this crisis.
“Priti Patel must stop her pointless posturing and take action to stop these dangerous crossings, by providing safe and legal routes to sanctuary for refugees.”
PM chairs Cobra meeting to discuss Channel tragedy
Boris Johnson is this afternoon chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee to discuss the Channel tragedy.
A No10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister will chair a Cobr on the situation in the Channel this afternoon.”
UK government must ensure refugees can reach UK in ‘legal and orderly manner’, says Lord Dubs
Lord Dubs has called on the government to improve its relations with France to ensure that asylum seekers do not lose their lives.
The Labour peer, who reached England as a refugee shortly before the Second World War, said: “I think it is a terrible tragedy and that makes it worse is that many of us predicted that this would happen sooner or later.”
“I grieve for the families who lost someone in the Channel. We need urgently to improve our relationships with France on this issue, because the only way we can lessen the impact of the vile traffickers is by cooperating closely with the French authorities.”
“We also need to ensure those refugees - particularly children - who have family links or other connections with Britain are allowed to come here in a legal and orderly manner.”
Disaster a ‘tragedy’, says French prime minister
The French prime minister has said his thoughts are with those who lost their lives in the Channel earlier this afternoon.
“The shipwreck in the English Channel is a tragedy. My thoughts go out to the many who have died or been injured, victims of criminal smugglers who exploit their distress and poverty,” he said.
French interior minister confirms ‘numerous deaths'
The French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has confirmed the tragedy that took place in the Channel today.
“Strong emotions in light of the tragedy of the many dead due to the shipwreck of a boat of migrants in the English Channel,” he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
“We can never say enough of the criminal nature of smugglers who organise these crossing. I’m going to the scene.”
At least 24 migrants dead after boat capsizes in Channel
Dozens of migrants have died after an inflatable dinghy capsized off the coast of France on Wednesday, a local mayor has said.
Franck Dhersin, the mayor of Teteghem, told the television channel France 3 that 24 people had died and that 26 others had been rescued.
Dozens of migrants reported dead after boat sinks in Channel
Twenty-four bodies reportedly retrieved from water and 26 people rescued
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies