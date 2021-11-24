Migrants are helped by RNLI off the south-east coast of England on 24 November, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 30 migrants have died after their inflatable boat sunk in the English Channel, a French official has said.

“What I know is that there were 50 people on this boat. What I have heard is that there are 30 people who have died, and about five or six who have been found,” Jean-Marc Puissesseau, the president of the ports of Calais and Bolougne, told the BBC.

Earlier, Franck Dhersin, the mayor of Teteghem, told the television channel France 3 at least 24 people had died, adding that a further 26 people had been rescued.

A French coastguard official confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a rescue operation was underway off the coast of Calais, after a fishing boat sounded the alarm.

Responding to the fatalities, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is heading to the scene, described the event as a “tragedy”.

Meanwhile, the Labour peer Lord Dubs, who fled the Nazis and reached England as a refugee in 1939, told The Independent that the British government must ensure that refugees with a connection to Britain be given a “legal and orderly” way of reaching the country.

The latest deaths come after a rise in Channel crossings this year. More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey from France to the UK so far in 2021, more than three times higher than the total in 2020.