Russian soldiers have entered the area surrounding the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, the Ukrainian president has said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops were fighting the invading forces who reached the direction from the direction of Belarus.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Mr Zelensky said.

“This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” the president added.

The development comes hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

