Tributes to ‘beautiful girl’ among four killed in crash on way to exams celebration

Tributes have been paid to four young people killed in a crash in Ireland while on the way to exam results celebrations on Friday.

Luke McSweeney, 24, his sister Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoey Coffey, 18, and Nicole Murphy, 18, died at the scene in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, after the car they were travelling in struck a wall.

They had been on their way to celebrate after the three teenagers received their Leaving Certificate exam results earlier that day.

Grace McSweeney was one of three 18 year-old girls who died in the incident (PA)

Grace’s brother Luke McSweeney was driving the vehicle and also died (PA)

The mother of Grace McSweeney’s boyfriend wrote on Facebook: “Thank you for making my son happy and I’ll do my best to mind him for you.”

“You were so good, always trying to help me around the house and you knew how to keep Aaron on his toes,” she added.

In the post she congratulated Grace on passing her Leaving Certificate, adding that she knew how much it meant to her.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane, of Clonmel Garda Station, extended his sympathies to their families, who he said had appealed for privacy.

The scene at Hillview remains closed on Saturday to carry out a forensic examination and Mr Ruane said that heavy downpours would be among the factors that Garda investigators would consider.

Zoey Coffey and her friends had been on their way to a celebration (PA)

Nicole Murphy was also 18 years-old (PA)

Local schools in the town opened on Saturday to support students as the community comes to terms with the tragedy.

Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar said the nation is mourning their deaths as the minister for education Norma Foley pledged support for students and staff.

Members of the community and local politicians expressed their shock at the tragedy, with local TD Mattie McGrath saying that “a time of celebration has turned to a time of devastation”.

He said Clonmel had been “left numbed” by the loss and that it would “take some time to recover”, but that the community would rally around those grieving the losses.

A woman leaves flowers near to the scene of a fatal crash which claimed the four lives (PA)

Local sporting events and the Clonmel Pride parade, as well as other activities in the area, have been cancelled in the wake of the fatal crash.

A parish priest has asked the community to look after one another in the days ahead and the minister of education has pledged support for school staff and students affected.

Mr Varadkar has said: “We must come together in times such as this” and that the Leaving Cert results night “should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people”.

“It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood,” Mr Varadkar he added.

Police at the scene of the crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary (PA Wire)

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking,” he continued.

“The whole nation mourns them. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.”

Education minister Ms Foley said her department will provide support to students and staff in the period ahead.

“This is heartbreaking news on what should have been a day of enormous celebration and joy for the class of 2023,” she said.

“School communities in Ireland are akin to tight-knit families and I know this morning that staff, students, parents and guardians will be united in their grief and utter devastation at this tragic and sudden loss of life.

“The Department of Education, through the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS), will provide essential supports to staff and students over the coming period.

“The grief felt by those affected by the loss of four young lives is acute and we will do all that we can to support them at this sad and difficult time.”