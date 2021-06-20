Body of fugitive far-right soldier found in Belgium
Conings had a three-decade career as an expert marksman before he started making racist remarks on Facebook
The body of a fugitive far-right soldier, the target of a huge manhunt, appears to have been found on Sunday
Belgian security forces scoured the northeast of Belgium after Jurgen Conings disappeared on 17 May.
Conings, 46, was on an anti-terrorism watch list and had threatened a top virologist involved in the country’s Covid-19 program and collected heavy weaponry such as anti-tank missile launchers. He was put on the federal anti-terrorism watch list in February.
His car was discovered on 18 May, but authorities have been looking for him ever since. According to The Brussels Times, Conings left behind two messages – one for police and one for his wife – in which he stated his intention to carry out an attack, using virologist, Marc Van Ranst’s name.
Van Ranst was moved to a safe house, where he remains for the time being.
On Sunday, people walking in the woods of Hoge Kempen National Park near the town of Dilsen-Stockem, discovered the body with initial evidence suggesting Conings took his own life. However, Belgian federal police have said further examination is underway.
Conings had a three-decade career behind him as an expert marksman before he started making threats and racist remarks on Facebook. He was handed disciplinary sanctions but still allowed to work with weapons.
