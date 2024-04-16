Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live as fire tears through Copenhagen’s 17th-century stock exchange

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 16 April 2024 09:24
Comments
Close

Watch live as a fire rages at Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange on Tuesday 16 April.

The roof of the 17th-century building that was once Denmark’s financial centre, has been engulfed by flames, causing its spire to collapse onto the roof.

Situated next to the Christiansborg Palace where the parliament sits, the building is a popular tourist attraction.

Its distinctive spire, in the shape of the tails of four dragons twined together, reached a height of 56 meters (184ft).

Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen and people were seen rushing inside the building to save paintings. Danish media reported that an area of the parliament was being evacuated.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police and firefighters were also seen working outside the building, which was encased in scaffolding.

Authorities said on the social media website X that a main road in Copenhagen was closed and people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time.

