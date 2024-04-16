Smoke billows as fire breaks out at Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange

A fire hit Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday 16 April, one of the Danish capital’s most iconic buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof.

The historic building had been under renovation when the blaze broke out.

Its spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Dutch Renaissance-style building no longer houses Denmark’s stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city as the fire raged.