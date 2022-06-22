English couple found dead at home in Ireland after ‘bodies lay undiscovered for 18 months’
Neighbours said English couple ‘kept very much to themselves’ with concerns raised for their welfare leading to the tragic discovery in Ireland
An elderly couple found dead at their home in Ireland may have gone undiscovered for 18 months.
The bodies of the English husband and wife, named locally as Nicholas Smith, 81, and his wife, Hilary Smith, 79, were found in a Co Tipperary bungalow on Monday.
Neighbours raised concerns about their wellbeing and reportedly not been seen since late 2020 during the height of the pandemic.
Gardai said they are investigating “all circumstances”, with post mortem examinations on Tuesday found to be inconclusive.
Mr and Mrs Smith worked on cruise ship in Australia before retiring, and had no children, according to local reports.
“They moved here maybe 10 years ago, and they kept very much to themselves,” one neighbour told The Irish Times.
“They were always polite and friendly in that they would say hello and wave at you if you saw them on the road, but they made it clear from the outset they didn’t want to be invited in for tea – they were very private.”
