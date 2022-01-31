AP News Digest 3:10 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

UNITED NATIONS-US-RUSSIA-UKRAINE — The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday for the first time on Russia’s troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States. All key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 590 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — Omicron’s race across the globe has amped up concerns about long COVID, which some estimates suggest affects a third of COVID-19 survivors. Long COVID symptoms can include pain, fatigue and brain fog weeks or months after the initial infection. As coronavirus infections soar worldwide, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the baffling condition and find new treatments before a potential explosion of cases. By AP Medical Writers By Laura Ungar and Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 1,440 words, photos.

KOREAS TENSIONS — North Korea has confirmed it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam in its most significant launch in almost five years. Sunday’s launch could be a prelude to bigger provocations by North Korea such as nuclear and long-range missile tests that pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland, as the North tries to further pressure the Biden administration. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 940 words, photos.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS — The United Arab Emirates says it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels as the Israeli president is visiting the country. The rebels have been launching their longest-range attacks yet as Emirati-backed forces press on the Houthis. The attack early on Monday was the third in recent weeks. The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency says the remnants of the missile fell outside populated areas and caused no losses. The attack amid President Isaac Herzog’s visit only fuels tensions affecting the wider Persian Gulf region. By Jon Grambell. Sent: 1,090 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — Testimony will resume for a second week as the federal trial continues for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors are trying to prove that Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. Kueng and Thao are also charged for failing to intervene. The former head of training at the Minneapolis Police Department is expected to be back on the stand Monday. By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SCHOOLS-CYBER ATTACK — Cybersecurity experts say that ransomware attacks on K-12 schools have increased during the pandemic. Cyberattacks have crippled schools in recent weeks as teachers become more reliant on computers to take attendance and deliver lessons. Before the pandemic, cyber hacks of schools rarely led to canceled classes. Snow days are less frequent because children can learn from home when there’s bad weather. By Cedar Attanasio. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

MUSIC-SPOTIFY — Spotify said Sunday that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the coronavirus. The move follows protests of the music streaming service that were kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. SENT: 570 words, photos.

HONG KONG — A top Hong Kong official has resigned after he attended a birthday party with 200 guests, at least one of whom later tested positive for the coronavirus. SENT: 210 words, photo.

GERMANY POLICE SHOT — Police say two officers have been shot dead while on a routine patrol in western Germany. SENT: 80 words.

YOUNGKIN-SHIFTING VIRGINIA -- Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has used his first two weeks in office to push Virginia firmly to the right, attempting a dramatic political shift in a state once considered reliably Democratic that’s being closely watched by others in the GOP. By Will Weissert and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-QATAR -- President Joe Biden is hosting the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House on Monday as he looks for the gas-rich nation to step up once again to help the West as it faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia further invades Ukraine. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 980 words, photos. Meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.

BRAZIL STORM-DEATHS — Authorities in Brazil say landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains have killed at least 19 people in the country’s most populous state, Sao Paulo. Local officials also say flooding has forced some 500,000 families from their homes. SENT: 190 words, photos.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE — A day after residents in a Mexican town dominated by a drug cartel claimed soldiers fired on a protest and wounded several people, the army says its troops were attacked. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SYRIA-ISRAEL — Syria’s official news agency says the country’s air defenses have confronted Israeli missiles targeting an area near the capital, Damascus, downing some of them. SENT: 240 words.

AFGHANISTAN-NEW ZEALAND — A pregnant New Zealand reporter has chosen Afghanistan as a temporary base for her uphill fight to return home because of her country’s stringent COVID-19 entry rules. SENT: 940 words, photos.

HONG KONG-NEW YEAR FEAST-PHOTO GALLERY — Tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 p.m., mean many Hong Kong families are eating their reunion dinner on Lunar New Year’s eve at home this year. SENT: 390 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks have followed Wall Street higher at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SUPERBOWL LOOKAHEAD — The Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL’s worst team two years ago. Now they’re headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Rams’ home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it. Then the Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit and took the NFC crown with a 20-17 victory over San Francisco when Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining. SENT: 640 words, photos.

FBN--AFC CHAMPIONSHIP - The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. SENT: 1.030 words, photos.

OBIT-CHESLIE KRYST - Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. SENT: 320 words, photo.

FILM-BOX OFFICE - On a chillingly quiet weekend at movie theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” again topped the box office in its seventh week of release. SENT: 580 words, photo.

