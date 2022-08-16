Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Huge fireball explosion erupts at ammunition depot in Crimea

Two people injured in Crimea blast, local officials say

Rory Sullivan
Tuesday 16 August 2022 10:20
<p>Smoke rises above the Crimean village of Mayskoye after explosions on 16 August, 2022. </p>

Smoke rises above the Crimean village of Mayskoye after explosions on 16 August, 2022.

(REUTERS)

A Russian ammunition depot in Crimea has burst into flames after it was rocked by a series of explosions on Tuesday morning, leaving two people injured and leading to local evacuations.

The enormous blaze broke out in Mayskoye, a village in the north of the peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. No “serious” casualities have been reported so far, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed that the affected site had been used “for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units”.

“As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated,” it said, without specifying what caused the fire.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, said 2,000 local residents had been evacuated. Ammunition continues to detonate at the site, he added.

Recommended

Moscow also said another fire had started at a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi, 14 miles from Mayskoye. The Kremlin has not commented on the cause of either blaze, with Ukraine yet to officially confirm or deny responsibility.

After Tuesday’s explosions, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted that Crimea under Ukrainian control used to be a country of “the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism”, but that under Russian occupation it was one of “warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves”.

His comments came a week after large explosions occurred at a Russian military base in the Crimean city of Novofedorivka, far from the frontline of the war. Some of the Kremlin’s jets appeared to be destroyed by the blasts, which Moscow blamed on the accidental explosion of munition.

Analysts have called this narrative into question, instead suggesting that the damage was caused by anti-ship missiles fired by Ukraine.

Ukraine hopes to take back control of Crimea soon, with Mr Zelensky saying earlier this month that the entire Black Sea region would not be safe until the peninsula was recaptured.

Recommended

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – with its liberation,” he said.

Additional reporting by AP

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in