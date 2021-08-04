Two dead after double train crash in Czech Republic

Two people were killed and dozens more injured when two trains crashed in the Czech Republic on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened at about 8am local time in Milavce, a town in the west of the country. Firefighters said at least two people died.

Czech Railways said an international high-speed train connecting the western Czech city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision.

Four people who were seriously wounded were taken away by helicopter and seven others required surgery, while 31 suffered only light injuries, rescue officials said.

Karel Havlicek, the Czech transport minister, said human error likely caused the crash. He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location.

The crash happened near the border with Germany (The Independent)

"The situation is serious," said Mr Havlicek, who was heading to the site.

News footage suggested the trains had collided head-on, with the smashed driver's cabin of the fast train's locomotive visible, as well as the front part of the local service.

Additional reporting by agencies