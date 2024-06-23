Jump to content
Dagestan attack: Three dead after gunmen open fire on synagogue and church in Russia

At least three people, including two police officers, have been killed in the attacks in Dagestan, according to the region’s interior ministry

Alex Ross
Sunday 23 June 2024 20:32 BST
Screengrab of a video purportedly showing gunmen opening fire in Derbent, Dagestan
Screengrab of a video purportedly showing gunmen opening fire in Derbent, Dagestan (Supplied)

Gunmen have opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, killing at least three people, including two police officers, the region’s interior ministry said.

Thirteen people were wounded in the attacks on Sunday evening, the interior ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The reports said one officer and a priest were killed when shots were fired at a synagogue and a church in Derbent, home to an ancient Jewish community in the South Caucasus and a UNESCO world heritage site.

“Unidentified people fired at a synagogue and a church with automatic weapons,” the interior ministry said. “One police officer was killed and one injured.”

The synagogue was on fire after the attack, Russian news agencies said.

The attackers then fled in a car. An unofficial channel on the Telegram messaging app, Mash, said gunmen were barricaded in a building in Derbent.

This photo taken from video released by Golos Dagestana shows smoke rises following an attack in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan
This photo taken from video released by Golos Dagestana shows smoke rises following an attack in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan (AP)

Another police officer was killed in an exchange of shots at a police post in Makhachkala, about 75 miles to the north along the Caspian Sea coast and the main city in Dagestan, a mainly Muslim region in southern Russia.

Fighting was later reported in the streets of Makhachkala.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement that a Russian Orthodox Church priest and police officers were killed in the “terrorist” attacks.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow

