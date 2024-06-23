For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Gunmen have opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, killing at least three people, including two police officers, the region’s interior ministry said.

Thirteen people were wounded in the attacks on Sunday evening, the interior ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The reports said one officer and a priest were killed when shots were fired at a synagogue and a church in Derbent, home to an ancient Jewish community in the South Caucasus and a UNESCO world heritage site.

“Unidentified people fired at a synagogue and a church with automatic weapons,” the interior ministry said. “One police officer was killed and one injured.”

The synagogue was on fire after the attack, Russian news agencies said.

The attackers then fled in a car. An unofficial channel on the Telegram messaging app, Mash, said gunmen were barricaded in a building in Derbent.

open image in gallery This photo taken from video released by Golos Dagestana shows smoke rises following an attack in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan ( AP )

Another police officer was killed in an exchange of shots at a police post in Makhachkala, about 75 miles to the north along the Caspian Sea coast and the main city in Dagestan, a mainly Muslim region in southern Russia.

Fighting was later reported in the streets of Makhachkala.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement that a Russian Orthodox Church priest and police officers were killed in the “terrorist” attacks.

