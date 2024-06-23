Gunmen in Russia kill six police officers, a priest in a series of attacks

Gunmen in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan opened fire Sunday evening at a synagogue, an Orthodox church, and a police post, killing more than seven people.

The attacks on places of worship happened in the city of Derbent, whereas the traffic police post was attacked later in Makhachkala, 75 miles north.

Twelve people were also wounded in the attacks.

Eyewitnesses shared videos of the attacks on social media. Videos also show the synagogue on fire following the attacks.