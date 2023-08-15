At least 30 dead in massive explosion at Russia petrol station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 30 people have died in an explosion at a petrol station in southern Russia, according to local officials, with 105 others injured.

The petrol station is located on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the regional capital of Dagestan.

Russian state media reported that a fire began at a nearby car repair shop and spread to the petrol station, which then exploded, creating a fireball that engulfed an area covering around 600 square metres.

At least three children are among those killed, according to Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov.

Some of the 105 injured are being airlifted for treatment in Moscow, according to a report by state news agency RIA Novosti.

The fire started at the repair shop and spread to a car as well, an unnamed witness told Russian newspaper Izvestia. “From there, everything went to our gas station. After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn’t see anything.”

This handout photograph taken and released by Russian Emergency Ministry on 14 August 2023, shows rescuers pushing out a fire at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala (RUSSIAN EMERGENCY MINISTRY/AFP v)

Russian emergencies ministry members remove debris at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala in the region of Dagestan, Russia, 15 August 2023, (via REUTERS)

Pictures from the site showed an inferno, as firefighters struggled to contain the damage.

Nearly 260 emergency workers were deployed to help evacuate buildings in the area, the emergency ministry was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Authorities announced that the next-of-kin of the victims will receive 1m roubles (£8,190) and that those injured will receive between 200,000 to 400,000 roubles.

The government has also announced a criminal investigation into the incident, while Tuesday has been declared as a day of mourning in Dagestan.

In a separate incident also on Wednesday night, an explosion at an oil mine in western Siberia killed two people. Local authorities said the blast occurred in the Khanty-Mansiysk region and that another five people were wounded.