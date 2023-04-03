Woman ‘confesses’ to killing pro-Putin blogger with bomb hidden in golden statuette

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Russian interior ministry has claimed that a woman has admitted to planting a bomb in a St Petersburg cafe that killed a pro-Putin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 30 others.

Russian Darya Trepova, 26, was arrested for murder after the explosion in Russia’s second largest city on Sunday afternoon.

In a video released by the interior ministry, Trepova appears to confess that she gave Tatarsky a small statue which was packed with the explosives that killed him, but declined to say immediately who had given her the statue.

But unconfirmed Russian media reports said she had told investigators that she had been set up and had not known she was carrying a bomb.

Russia has accused Ukraine of organising the murder of the prominent war blogger, but Kyiv has not taken responsibility for the attack and instead blamed “domestic terrorism” for the murder of Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin.

The Russian interior ministry has claimed that Darya Trepova (pictured) admitted to planting a bomb in a St Petersburg cafe that killed a pro-Putin military blogger (Sourced)

Tatarsky’s murder appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely connected to the conflict in Ukraine, after the car bomb killing of Darya Dugina, daughter of a nationalist ideologue, outside Moscow last summer. Russia also accused Ukraine at the time. Kyiv denied involvement.

Tatarsky, 40, was killed as he led a discussion at the cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of St Petersburg, officials said.

Over 30 people were wounded in the blast, and 10 of them were in grave condition, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe the bomb was hidden in a bust of Tatarsky that was given to him just before the explosion. A video showed him making jokes about the bust and putting it on a table next to him.

With over 500,000 followers on the Telegram messaging service that is popular in Russia, Tatarsky - who had himself fought in Ukraine in the past - mixed ultra-nationalist messaging with criticism of the way Moscow is prosecuting what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Darya Trepova (pictured), is suspected of bringing explosives to at St Petersburg cafe where war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion (Reuters)

Mourners braved a snowstorm to lay flowers outside the St Petersburg cafe where he was killed, with many saying they were upset and angry.

Some Russian commentators said the bombing was the latest sign that violence related to the war in Ukraine is increasingly spilling onto Russian territory.

Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) said Ukraine’s intelligence services had organised the bombing with help from supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the explosion (Getty)

That appeared to be a reference to the fact that Ms Trepova once registered to take part in an anti-Kremlin tactical voting scheme promoted by Navalny’s movement.

Mr Navalny’s allies, who have fled abroad since their movement was branded extremist by the Kremlin, rejected the accusation, saying it was more likely that Russia’s own intelligence services were behind the killing.

A police officer stands guard at the scene of an explosion at the 'Street bar' cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia (EPA)

Interior ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said that Ms Trepova had been arrested in a rented flat in St Petersburg as part of an operation by the police and the FSB security service.

The Kremlin called Tatarsky’s murder a “terrorist act,” citing the statement from the NAC as evidence that Ukraine might have been behind the killing.

“The active phase of the investigation is now under way,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We see quite vigorous steps to detain suspects. Let’s be patient and wait for the next announcements from our special services, which are working on this.”

Additional reporting by agencies