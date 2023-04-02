Pro-Putin military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One person was killed and six injured in an explosion in a cafe in Russia's St Petersburg on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services.

News agency RIA has said well-known military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, has been killed in the explosion.

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have provided an often critical running commentary on Russia's war in Ukraine.

A well-known Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky is reported to have been killed in a St Petersburg explosion (via REUTERS)

He was among hundreds of attendees at a lavish Kremlin ceremony last September to proclaim Russia's annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine, a move that most countries at the UN condemned as illegal.

“We'll defeat everyone, we'll kill everyone, we'll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be as we like it,” he was shown saying in a video clip on that occasion.

A St Petersburg website said the explosion on Sunday took place at a cafe that had at one time belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private army that is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

There was no indication who was behind the blast.

If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a high-profile figure associated with the war in Ukraine.

Russian investigators and police officers stand at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia (AP)

Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services last August of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called “evil”.

Ukraine denied involvement.

It comes as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told US secretary of state Antony Blinken it was unacceptable for Washington to politicise the case of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained and accused of spying in Russia.

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry stand at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia (AP)

Antony Blinken called for the immediate release of the US journalist during the telephone call with Mr Lavrov on Sunday, the US State Department said.

“Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release,” US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement that did not mention Gershkovich by name.

More follows...