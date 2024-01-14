Demark crowning new King as nation’s longest-running monarch starts royal abdication

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Denmark is crowning a new monarch as huge crowds gathered before parliament to witness King Frederik ascend to the throne.

The country’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe, stunned the nation on New Year’s Eve when she announced her decision to abdicate after 52 years as queen, becoming the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to voluntarily relinquish the throne.

She passed the throne to her first-born son on Sunday as the 83-year-old signed the declaration of her abdication.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark leaves for the proclamation of HM King Frederik X and HM Queen Mary of Denmark at Amalienborg Palace Square (Getty Images)

Crowds assembled as members of the public waved flags as Margrethe was seen leaving for the proclamation ceremony, escorted by escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment’s Mounted Squadron in the gold carriage from Amalienborg Castle.

Unlike King Charles III’s coronation, the Danish royal household has opted for a simple ceremony at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The Queen, affectionately known as Daisy after the marguerite flower, was congratulated by her cousin Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, who himself celebrated 50 years on the throne in September last year.

“Your Majesty, dear Cousin Daisy! When you step down today from your high office as Queen of Denmark, I want to say a warm thank you for the good cooperation over the years,” the Swedish king said on Instagram.

Huge crowds gather before parliament in Copenhagen to witness King Frederik ascend to the throne (EPA)

Denmark has crowned a new monarch as huge crowds gathered before parliament to witness the momentous occasion (REUTERS)

The Danish royal household has opted for a simple ceremony, with a proclamation ceremony at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen (Getty Images)

King Frederik, 55, and his Australian-born wife Mary, left the royal palace at 1235 GMT in a 1958 Rolls-Royce. Margrethe followed by horse carriage a few minutes later to take her final ride as monarch through the streets of the capital.

The abdication will leave Denmark with two queens: Margrethe will keep her title while Frederik’s wide will become Queen Mary. Their eldest son Christian, 18, will become crown prince and heir to the throne.

Jeppesen, who arrived in Copenhagen with her sister on Saturday, said she booked a hotel in the capital the day after the queen’s announcement.

People gather in the early in the morning at Christiansborg Palace Square ahead of the proclamation of the abdication (AFP via Getty Images)

“I was in shock and started crying when the queen said on New Year’s Eve she would abdicate,” said Karen Holk Jeppesen, 31, a communications consultant, standing in front of parliament.

“It’s very rare to witness a real historical moment that you know will be written about in the history books,” she said.

Several shops hung photos of the queen and king-to-be, while city buses were adorned with smaller Danish flags as is customary during royal events. Many others across the kingdom of nearly six million people followed a live TV broadcast of the historic event.

The royal guards’ music band made their daily parade through Copenhagen but wore red jackets, instead of their usual black, to mark major events.