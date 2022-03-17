Denmark mulls smoking ban for anyone born after 2010

Denmark is considering banning tobacco sales to anyone born after 2010 as part of plans to make future generations smoke free.

The Nordic country has seen a rising number of young smokers in recent years, reversing a long period of decline.

Almost 1 one in three people age 16-24 smoke in the country of 5.8 million.

Smoking is the main cause of cancer in Denmark and responsible for 13,600 deaths a year.

Health minister Magnus Heunicke said: “Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products.

“If necessary, we are ready to ban their sale to this generation by progressively raising the age limit.”

The government’s plan has the backing of opposition parties and is supported by a majority of the public.

New Zealand proposed similar anti-smoking measures last year. There the government plans to progressively raise the age at which people can tobacco products every year from 2024.

Other measures include reducing nicotine content of products and cutting the number of authorised sellers.

In recent years, Ireland, Finland and Sweden have all published plans to become “smoke free” by 2030 by variously restricting smoking in public spaces, driving up the price of cigarettes and educating the public on the dangers of tobacco.

In Denmark, the Social Democratic government said it also plans to address youth alcohol consumption.

It plans to raise the age threshold for buying drinks containing less than 16 per cent alcohol from 16 to 18.