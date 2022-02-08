Van driver filmed drinking champagne and rolling cigarette before crashing into car

A van driver has been filmed drinking champagne, rolling up a cigarette and using his phone behind the wheel, moments before crashing into a car. Mason Cowgill, 27, was driving in North Yorkshire last June when the incident occurred, and was fired from his job as a result. After pleading guilty to dangerous driving, Cowgill was jailed for eight months, handed a 32-month driving ban and ordered to take an extended retest.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.