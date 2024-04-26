Moment British patients test world’s first personalised mRNA jab for melanoma

Footage captures the moment the world’s first personalised mRNA cancer jab for melanoma – which also has the potential to stop lung, bladder and kidney cancer – was tested in British patients.

The “gamechanger” jab is custom-built for each person in just a few weeks.

Steve Young, 52, from Stevenage, was one of the first patients on the trial at UCLH.

He was diagnosed with melanoma and says the jab is his "best chance at stopping the cancer in its tracks.”