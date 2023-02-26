Drone footage shows Bakhmut devastated by Russian forces

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drone footage shows the extensive damage in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has seen some of the worst fighting during the Russian invastion.

Video published by Russia’s RIA news agency on Sunday, 26 February shows the devastated city.

It has been the scene of multiple fierce battles between the Ukrainian army and the Russian military.

The months-long struggle for Bakhmut, where roughly 5,000 residents remain, has seen some of the bloodiest combat during Russia’s brutal invasion.

Wagner Group leader and Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces have captured more settlements around Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian army says attacks were continuing, citing “unsuccessful offensives” near six settlements, including Yahidne and Berkhivka, in the Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed.

Russia has made progress towards encircling Bakhmut but failed to capture it in time to deliver a victory for President Vladimir Putin to announce on Friday’s anniversary of his invasion.

Bakhmut was home to 70,000 people before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Battle of Bakhmut is an ongoing series of military engagements in and near the city of Bakhmut during the larger battle for Donbas.

Shelling of Bakhmut began in May 2022, however, the main military assault towards the city started on 1 August after Russian forces advanced.

The main assault force primarily consists of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group, supported by Russian troops and DPR and LPR separatist groups.