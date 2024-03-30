✕ Close Several hostages taken by 'armed' man in eastern Dutch town of Ede

A gunman suspected of charging into a 16+ nightclub southeast of Amsterdam and holding several people hostage while “threatening to detonate a bomb” has been arrested.

“The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested,” a police statement said. “We cannot share more information at this time.”

Journalists at the scene said a man left the Cafe Petticoat nightclub with his hands in the air and was detained and put in a police vehicle.

Special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of the town of Ede, to deal with a hostage situation, police said on social media.

Earlier, local media reported that people were being held at the nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives. It is believed the suspect stormed the club around closing time at 4am this morning.

Several hostages were released earlier this morning but it was believed at least one still remained.