Dutch hostage - live: Gunman arrested after ‘threatening to detonate bomb’ in nightclub
Police say 150 homes around the Cafe Petticoat nightclub southeast of Amsterdam have been evacuated
A gunman suspected of charging into a 16+ nightclub southeast of Amsterdam and holding several people hostage while “threatening to detonate a bomb” has been arrested.
“The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested,” a police statement said. “We cannot share more information at this time.”
Journalists at the scene said a man left the Cafe Petticoat nightclub with his hands in the air and was detained and put in a police vehicle.
Special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of the town of Ede, to deal with a hostage situation, police said on social media.
Earlier, local media reported that people were being held at the nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives. It is believed the suspect stormed the club around closing time at 4am this morning.
Several hostages were released earlier this morning but it was believed at least one still remained.
Police conduct sweep nightclub after arresting suspect
Police are sweeping the nightclub where a suspected gunman held several people hostage in the early hours of this morning.
The hostage situation is over. We are currently conducting research in and around the catering facility in the context of safety and criminal investigation,” the latest police statement said. “This takes some time.”
Here are some of the latest photos from Ede
Below are some of the latest photos from Ede after a suspected gunman was arrested having stormed a nightclub.
Police on scene after several hostages taken by ‘armed’ man in eastern Dutch town of Ede
A hostage situation in a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede unfolded on Saturday 30 March.
Three people have been released, police said in a statement.
Onlookers gathered near the establishment where a gunman was taking several people hostage and threatened to detonate a bomb, media reports said.
It was unclear how many people were still being held after three employees were seen by reporters fleeing the area with their hands above their heads.
There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said, as special units were deployed to the scene.
Ede is a rural market town 53 miles south east of Amsterdam.
Mapped: Gunmen storms Netherlands nightclub
Dutch police arrest man exiting nightclub, last hostage released
A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended on Saturday when police arrested a man wearing a balaclava mask after he exited the club.
Owner of club says all hostages are employees
The owner of the Cafe Petticoat nightclub has said that all hostages either currently or formerly held in his bar were his employees, according to local media.
Men exit Dutch nightclub with hands in the air - ANP news agency
Two men, one of them wearing a balaclava mask, exited a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede where several people had been taken hostage, news agency ANP reported.
One was put in handcuffs by police, the agency said.
Ede Mayor makes statement following hostage incident
Ede Mayor Rene Verhulst has said that a hostage situation is continuing in the town despite the release.
“A terrible situation for all these people,” Mr Verhulst said. “My concern and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones. I hope that the situation is now resolved quickly and safely.”
Suspect entered nightclub and ‘threatened to blow it up’
A man suspected of holding hostages in the Cafe Petticoat nightclub southeast of Amsterdam entered the bar at around closing time, armed with guns and explosives, and threatened to blow the place up, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf has reported.
