Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711803627

Dutch hostage - live: Gunman arrested after ‘threatening to detonate bomb’ in nightclub

Police say 150 homes around the Cafe Petticoat nightclub southeast of Amsterdam have been evacuated

Tom Watling
Saturday 30 March 2024 13:00
Comments
Close
Several hostages taken by 'armed' man in eastern Dutch town of Ede

A gunman suspected of charging into a 16+ nightclub southeast of Amsterdam and holding several people hostage while “threatening to detonate a bomb” has been arrested.

“The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested,” a police statement said. “We cannot share more information at this time.”

Journalists at the scene said a man left the Cafe Petticoat nightclub with his hands in the air and was detained and put in a police vehicle.

Special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of the town of Ede, to deal with a hostage situation, police said on social media.

Earlier, local media reported that people were being held at the nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives. It is believed the suspect stormed the club around closing time at 4am this morning.

Several hostages were released earlier this morning but it was believed at least one still remained.

1711803627

Police conduct sweep nightclub after arresting suspect

Police are sweeping the nightclub where a suspected gunman held several people hostage in the early hours of this morning.

The hostage situation is over. We are currently conducting research in and around the catering facility in the context of safety and criminal investigation,” the latest police statement said. “This takes some time.”

Armed police officers walk near the Cafe Petticoat, where several people were being held hostage

(Luciano de Graaf via REUTERS)
Tom Watling30 March 2024 13:00
1711802127

Here are some of the latest photos from Ede

Below are some of the latest photos from Ede after a suspected gunman was arrested having stormed a nightclub.

A man (C) is detained by the Special Intervention Service (DSI) of the Dutch National Police Corps outside a cafe in the center of Ede

(EPA)

Dutch police officers detain a person outside the Cafe Petticoat, where several people were being held hostage in Ede

(REUTERS)

A member of a special unit of the police looks outside the Cafe Petticoat nightclub

(EPA)
Tom Watling30 March 2024 12:35
1711801021

Police on scene after several hostages taken by ‘armed’ man in eastern Dutch town of Ede

A hostage situation in a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede unfolded on Saturday 30 March.

Three people have been released, police said in a statement.

Onlookers gathered near the establishment where a gunman was taking several people hostage and threatened to detonate a bomb, media reports said.

It was unclear how many people were still being held after three employees were seen by reporters fleeing the area with their hands above their heads.

There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said, as special units were deployed to the scene.

Ede is a rural market town 53 miles south east of Amsterdam.

Police on scene after several hostages taken by ‘armed’ man in eastern Dutch town

A hostage situation in a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede unfolded on Saturday 30 March. Three people have been released, police said in a statement. Onlookers gathered near the establishment where a gunman was taking several people hostage and threatened to detonate a bomb, media reports said. It was unclear how many people were still being held after three employees were seen by reporters fleeing the area with their hands above their heads. There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said, as special units were deployed to the scene. Ede is a rural market town 53 miles south east of Amsterdam.

Tom Watling30 March 2024 12:17
1711800485

Mapped: Gunmen storms Netherlands nightclub

Tom Watling30 March 2024 12:08
1711800198

Dutch police arrest man exiting nightclub, last hostage released

A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended on Saturday when police arrested a man wearing a balaclava mask after he exited the club.

“The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested,” a police statement said. “We cannot share more information at this time.”

Tom Watling30 March 2024 12:03
1711799631

Several hostages taken by 'armed' man in eastern Dutch town of Ede

Several hostages taken by ‘armed’ man in eastern Dutch town of Ede

Several hostages taken by 'armed' man in eastern Dutch town of Ede.mp4
Tom Watling30 March 2024 11:53
1711799609

Owner of club says all hostages are employees

The owner of the Cafe Petticoat nightclub has said that all hostages either currently or formerly held in his bar were his employees, according to local media.

Tom Watling30 March 2024 11:53
1711799178

Men exit Dutch nightclub with hands in the air - ANP news agency

Two men, one of them wearing a balaclava mask, exited a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede where several people had been taken hostage, news agency ANP reported.

One was put in handcuffs by police, the agency said.

Tom Watling30 March 2024 11:46
1711798909

Ede Mayor makes statement following hostage incident

Ede Mayor Rene Verhulst has said that a hostage situation is continuing in the town despite the release.

“A terrible situation for all these people,” Mr Verhulst said. “My concern and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones. I hope that the situation is now resolved quickly and safely.”

Tom Watling30 March 2024 11:41
1711798777

Suspect entered nightclub and ‘threatened to blow it up’

A man suspected of holding hostages in the Cafe Petticoat nightclub southeast of Amsterdam entered the bar at around closing time, armed with guns and explosives, and threatened to blow the place up, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf has reported.

Tom Watling30 March 2024 11:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in