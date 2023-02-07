For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rescue teams are battling rain, snow and falling temperatures – sometimes digging with their bare hands through rubble – in a race against time to find survivors of the devastating earthquakes that have killed thousands across Turkey and Syria.

Search teams from all over the world, as well as almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey, have spread out across the hundreds of miles of the country that have been flattened by the tremors – with thousands of buildings having collapsed. The same is true of the regions across Syria, both government-held regions and those overseen by opposition forces with the country in a civil war that has lasted more than a decade.

The weather, plus ruined roads and devastated villages, towns and cities, have meant that many areas have been left without help so far. Residents have been forced to try and dig their relatives out of the buildings that fell around them. Those trapped have been calling out, or sending messages via phone to give a sense of their location.

"We could hear their voices, they were calling for help," said Ali Silo, whose two relatives could not be saved in the Turkish town of Nurdag. In the end, it was left to Silo, a Syrian who arrived from Hama a decade ago, and other residents to recover the bodies and those of two other victims, he told the Associated Press.

In the Turkish city of Antakya, capital of Hatay province near the Syrian border, a woman's voice was heard calling for help under a pile of rubble. Weeping in the rain, a resident who gave his name as Deniz wrung his hands in despair.

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," the man told Reuters. "We're devastated, we're devastated. My God... They're calling out. They're saying, 'Save us' but we can't save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning."

While there have been a number of stories of people of all ages being pulled from the wreckage of where they used to live, including a baby born in the rubble.

Turkey said that more than 8,000 had been pulled from the rubble across the country by Tuesday afternoon, the death toll across both Turkey and Syria quickly crossed 5,000 during the morning, with the majority coming from regions in the Turkish south. That number is only expected to rise, with the World Health organisation (WHO) saying that there were a number of areas of both nations from which there had been no information yet. Meanwhile, Unicef have said that thousands of children could end up being among the dead.

"It's now a race against time," WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in Geneva. "Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes." The WHO believes the death toll could potentially reach 20,000.

The major earthquakes that have hit Turkey – and been felt in Syria (Independent)

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 280 miles from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east, and 190 miles from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south. The country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as declared declared the 10 Turkish provinces affected as a disaster zone and imposed a state of emergency in the region for three months. This will permit the president and cabinet to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms.

Syrian authorities have reported deaths as far south as Hama, some 60 miles from the epicentre, with rescue teams in opposition areas of the northwest suggesting their could be hundreds trapped under the rubble. The WHO said up to 23m could be affected in total.

Other nations have also reported people missing, with the UK saying that three British nationals are missing and that a few dozen others that have been directly affected are being supported.

For those left homeless in both nations, thousands gathered at makeshift emergency shelters or Mosques, who have thrown open their doors. Others slept in cars or have huddled in shopping crentres, stadiums or community centers. Some spent the night outside in blankets gathering around fires.

People walk along a street strewn with debris as they look for relatives in Hatay, southeastern Turkey (AFP/Getty)

Many have seen their homes destroyed, or are too afraid to return thanks to the threat of aftershocks, with dozens having been felt since the initial massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake and another one of 7.5 magnitude hours later. Those aftershocks have themselves reached nearly magnitude 6 at times.

Some 380,000 people in Turkey have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. The Turkish government has planns to open up more hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya, to the west, to temporarily house people impacted by the quakes, Mr Erdogan announced on Tuesday. Many people are in what they were wearing when the first earthquake struck at 4am local time on Monday – with families having been jolted from their beds.

Rami Araba, who works for CARE International, a humanitarian charity, is in Gaziantep. “There is no water, and we are outside in the snow in the freezing cold," he says from a shelter. "The aftershocks are very strong, and everyone fears that the next building will collapse, so no one dares to go back inside."

“The number of affected people is extremely high. Nobody is asking if you are Turkish or Syrian, it doesn't matter now. There are students, people of different nationalities and we are all under shock.”

The long-term situation is particularly acute for Syria, with the country having been ravaged by years of fighting. In opposition-held areas around the country's northwest infrastructure such as hospitals and shelters are already overwhelmed with millions having been displaced during the war, while a number of areas have been flattened by repeated bombardment by the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian government has been accused of playing politics with aid, with the Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, saying his country should be responsible for the delivery of all aid into the country, including those areas not under government control. The flow of UN aid from Turkey to north-west Syria has been temporarily halted due to damage to roads and other logistical issues.

In the Syrian city of Hama, Abdallah al Dahan said funerals for several families were taking place on Tuesday.

"It's a terrifying scene in every sense," he told Reuters. "In my whole life I haven't seen anything like this, despite everything that has happened to us."

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report