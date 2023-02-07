Turkey-Syria earthquakes - latest: Two huge tremors kill over 3,500 as death toll continues to climb
Rescuers seek to map out search priorities, after second earthquake rocks Kahramanmaras region in wake of country highest-magnitude tremor since 1939
Live: Rescuers search under rubble in Turkey as death toll from first earthquake crosses 1,500
Two massive earthquakes are reported to have killed more than 3500 people and wounded many thousands more in Turkey and Syria – with experts warning the death toll was likely to rise sharply as snowy, freezing conditions hamper rescue efforts.
The magnitude 7.8 tremor struck overnight near the city of Gaziantep, and was felt nearly 1,000km away in Cairo, leaving a huge trail of destruction in Turkey and Syria, where many remained trapped below rubble as a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake then hit just hours later.
Authorities said 2316 people had died in Turkey, with more than 11,000 injured. At least 1,293 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.
Natural hazards expert Dr Steven Godby warned that the impacts of the Syrian civil war and winter snow could make rescue efforts more difficult, saying: “Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly.
“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time.”
Overall death toll climbs to over 3400 as Turkey updates figures
The overall death toll has climbed to over 3400 following a devastating earthquake near the border with Syria.
Turkish authorities have now confirmed that over 2300 people have died, bringing the overall death toll in both countries to more than 3400.
KEY POST: Experts fear death toll can significantly increase amid harsh winter conditions
As rescuers continue to dig through mountains of debris, experts are raising alarms over the harsh conditions and severity of the earthquake that can raise the death toll further.
Dr Steven Godby, an expert in natural hazards at Nottingham Trent University, has warned that the vulnerability of the population and winter snow can make rescue efforts more difficult and drive up the death toll.
“Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly,” Mr Godby said. “A similar magnitude earthquake that hit Izmit in Turkey in 1999 killed more than 17,000 people and left more than a quarter of a million homeless.”
“Early images show the pancake collapse of several buildings in the affected area and these are associated with significant loss of life – typically 30 per cent of those in these kinds of collapse lose their lives.”
“The earthquake struck early in the morning when people will have been asleep at home and the weather is very cold meaning those trapped in rubble face the threat from low temperatures.”
“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time. The challenge is further compounded by the fact that there are already large numbers of displaced people in northern Syria as a result of the civil war.”
UK sends rescue specialists to Turkey in aftermath of devastating earthquake
A team of British search-and-rescue specialists is heading to Turkey to help the relief effort following the earthquake which has claimed thousands of lives.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said no Britons had been reported dead in the quake which has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, but he acknowledged it was still too early to say whether that would remain the case as the full picture emerges.
The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks and more than 2,300 people were killed, although the authorities fear that the death toll will rise as the search for survivors continues.
Mr Cleverly said the impact of the quakes was “on a scale that we have not seen for quite some time”.
My colleague David Hughes reports:
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.
The high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.
The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.
More than 1,650 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey alone, taking the total tally of deaths including Syria above 2,600.
Mr Erdogan tweeted in the morning that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.
More here:
Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria’s Idlib
Aerial footage shows the damage caused by an earthquake today, 6 February, in Idlib, Syria.
At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Syria and Turkey on Monday, 6 February.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.
A second earthquake measuring at least 7.5 magnitude was later felt in central Turkey.
Watch here:
Footballer Christian Atsu trapped ‘under rubble’ after Turkey earthquake, reports say
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu is missing and believed to be trapped under rubble following the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday and left more than 2,500 people dead.
The Ghana international, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is thought to be in a building that was destroyed, Hatayspor spokesman Mustafa Özat said, according to Turkish media.
Özat said club director Taner Savut was also believed to be in a building that collapsed and club officials couldn’t contact both men. They were likely trapped, Özat said.
At least two other Hatayspor players had to be pulled out of rubble but were now safe, Özat said. Atsu and Savut were the only two Hatayspor players or officials still unaccounted for, he added.
The 31-year-old Atsu joined Hatayspor, which is based in the southern city of Antakya, last year after a spell playing in Saudi Arabia.
My colleague Gerald Imray has more:
Syria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
Footage shows the moment a child was pulled from rubble after an earthquake in Syria today, 6 February.
At least 2,300 people have died after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Syria and Turkey on Monday, 6 February.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.
A second earthquake measuring at least 7.5 magnitude was later felt in central Turkey.
Watch:
Turkey earthquake: Are flights and holidays cancelled?
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has struck an area of southeast Turkey, with tourists urged by the Foreign Office (FCDO) to “avoid the immediate vicinity” of the incident.
The FCDO updated its advice to UK travellers at 3am on Monday, following the tragic incident in the early hours.
The initial 7.8 earthquake struck the southeastern city of Gaziantep at 4.17am local time. Turkey’s emergency authorities have since reported a second, 7.5 magnitude earthquake in a different southeast location at 1.24pm local time.
At the time of writing, the combined death toll of the incident in Syria and Turkey stands at more than 2,300.
Are holidays to Turkey in the coming weeks affected, and are airlines still operating flights?
My colleague Lucy Thackray has more:
Second earthquake came from a different fault, seismologist confirms
A second earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday has been labelled an “unusual” occurrence triggered by the first quake, a seismologist has said.
Remy Bossu, head of the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, observed that the second earthquake was on a different fault system entirely.
“Traditionally what we observe is we have a main shock, and then we have aftershocks which follow along the same rupture zone. They are lower in magnitude and they are close in space”, Mr Bossu told Sky News.
“Here, the second earthquake - the one of this morning, 7.6 [magnitude] approximately - is nearly as big as the first shock and it is on a second fault system. So if you look at the aftershocks… the first shock was along the East Anatolian Fault – and the second one is on a second fault.
“It is a totally different system. It is not an aftershock, it is a second [earthquake] which has been triggered by the first one.
“This is unusual, we call this a sequence of earthquakes.”
Hospitals struggling amidst electricity outages, NGO Director confirms
Dr. Mostafa Edo, a Country Director for the US-based NGO MedGlobal, told CNN that he has spent Monday distributing aid to hospitals across Syria’s northwest region.
“In the building where I live [in Idlib], my neighbour lives with his parents, both of whom have a disability. He couldn’t leave home during the earthquake because he had to stay by their side because they couldn’t leave home. They had to stay in place for hours that were absolutely horrific as the earthquake and aftershocks took place,” Edo said.
“One of my colleagues, who I’ve worked with for more than five years, was killed about two years ago in Russian airstrikes. I found out today that his whole family, his wife and kids, all passed away today when their building collapsed”, Mr Edo added.
Elsewhere, hospitals are experiencing electricity outages. Some, which were relying on electricity supplies from Turkey, will now need to depend on generators which require diesel. In Harem, Darkush, Kafr Takharim and Tal Mileh, paramedics have had difficulties providing aid due to the heavy machinery needed to help with rescue operations.
