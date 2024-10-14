Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Russian forces are using illicit Starlink terminals to dramatically improve their fighting capability on the battlefield despite US sanctions aimed at curbing this technology, Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline have reported.

The terminals, which provide live battlefield views via drones and secure communications, have proliferated on the black market, reaching Russian troops on the front lines and contributing to their recent gains.

The Ukrainian military has heavily relied on tens of thousands of Starlink dishes to support its operations, leveraging the satellite internet for digital warfare.

But Russian forces have closed this technological gap. “They just overpowered us,” an officer in the 72nd Mechanized Brigade told The Washington Post, highlighting the impact of Starlink on the fall of Vuhledar, a town in eastern Ukraine that was captured in September after months of fighting.

The frustration among Ukrainian forces towards Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and creator of Starlink, has since intensified. Soldiers have accused Musk of not doing enough to prevent the misuse of Starlink and questioned his intentions.

SpaceX initially provided free Starlink connections to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in 2022 but later threatened to cut services due to high costs, eventually billing the Pentagon $14.1 million (£10.8 million) for six months of service.

Reliable internet connectivity through Starlink has transformed Ukrainian military operations, reducing minutes of radio communication to seconds on digital devices.

This connectivity has enabled leaders to direct assaults with live drone feeds and adjust artillery coordinates in real-time. Previously, Russian troops relied on slower radio communications, but with Starlink, they have adopted similar tactics, making their operations more efficient.

Efforts by Kyiv and Washington to prevent the misuse of Starlink by Russian forces have faced significant challenges. Analysts highlight the difficulties in enforcing sanctions and the technical complexities of denying access to the Starlink network without affecting Ukrainian troops.

Despite efforts, such as collecting terminal IDs and geographic restrictions, the proliferation of Starlink terminals across Russian positions continues to pose a significant challenge.

A gray market for Starlink terminals has emerged, driven by high demand from Russian military forces and private buyers. Numerous Russian websites offer direct sales of these terminals, transported from Europe through intermediaries. The process involves using foreign phone numbers, email addresses, and bank accounts to activate the devices and circumvent restrictions.

On the ground, Ukrainian soldiers target enemy terminals whenever possible. Recent battles have seen large drones equipped with Starlink terminals, enhancing their precision and adaptability. Despite efforts to curb the misuse of Starlink, the increasing presence of these terminals in Russian operations underscores the need for more robust measures to prevent their exploitation.

“It is something that kills us,” said Alexander, a battalion commander in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, emphasizing the critical role Starlink plays in Russian military operations.