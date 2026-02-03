Elon Musk’s X offices in France raided by Paris prosecutors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris prosecutors have raided the offices of Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of a cyber-crime investigation, it said on Tuesday.

The tech billionaire has also been summoned by prosecutors to appear in April, following a year-long investigation into into suspected abuse of algorithms by X or its executives.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday they have widened the investigation following complaints over the site’s AI chatbot, Grok.

Investigators will look into creation of images of a child pornographic nature and the violation of a person’s image rights with sexually explicit deepfakes, along with other potential crimes.

open image in gallery Musk has been summoned to a French court ( AFP via Getty Images )

"At this stage, the conduct of this investigation is part of a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French laws, insofar as it operates on national territory," the prosecutor's office said.

It added that the police’s National Cyber Unit along with Europol were involved in the investigation.

The prosecutors office said it would be leaving X after making the announcement, and that it would only be communicating on LinkedIn and Instagram from now on.

The Independent has reached out to X for comment. Denying the accusations in July, the company said French prosecutors were launching a "politically-motivated criminal investigation".

open image in gallery Musk and X faced huge backlash after Grok allowed the creation of sexually explicit photos ( PA Wire )

In its rebuttal from July, X claimed the investigation “egregiously undermines X’s fundamental right to due process and threatens our users’ rights to privacy and free speech”.

It claimed there were “serious concerns about the impartiality, fairness, and political motivations of the investigation” because of the involvement of several experts who have been critical of the social media site, formerly known as Twitter.

“X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech,” it added. “For these reasons, X has not acceded to the French authorities’ demands, as we have a legal right to do.”

The investigation now includes the use of the Grok AI tool, following intense scrutiny from governments around the world about sexualised images generated and edited using Grok.

Sexually explicit images were created of real women without their consent, before the company finally “implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing” in mid-January.

Many campaigners and victims said this came too late to undo the harm done.

The European Commission announced an investigation into Grok’s parent company, xAI over the images, after the UK’s Ofcom opened a similar investigation.