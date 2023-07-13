Missing French toddler – latest: Search for two-year-old Emile called off in Haut Vernet
The major land and air search for missing two-year-old Emile in a hamlet in the French Alps has been called off after four days as investigators say they are moving to a second “phase” of the operation.
Local prosecutor Remy Avon said the search did not yield any clues to solving the mystery of the boy’s disappearance and instead, investigators will now shift their focus to evaluating evidence already gathered.
He added: “The investigation into the causes of his disappearance will continue, notably through analysis of the considerable amount of information and elements gathered over four days.”
Emile was last seen playing in the garden of a property in Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute department of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, with his grandparents notifying the police of his disappearance at around 5.15pm local time on Saturday.
Police added on Wednesday that at least 10 people were present at the property where Emile was last seen amidst a family reunion, with “several uncles and aunts of the child, of all ages, including some minors”, a police source said.
Toddler ‘can’t evaporate like that’, says resident
Jean-Marcel, a friend of the grandparents of the missing toddler, said the child could not have “evaporated” from the hamlet, which is used to seeing children playing freely in the street.
“On Saturday night I heard the news on the phone and said to myself that they will find the boy,” the man, a resident of Haut-Vernet, told local network BFM DICI.
“Then afterwards, when 24 hours, 48 hours passed and you realize that a two-and-a-half-year-old can’t evaporate like that, it’s a big worry.”
Locals fear village where Emile went missing may be ‘cursed’
The French village of Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence has dominated headlines following the disappearance of a young boy this weekend.
Emile, aged two-and-a-half, was playing in the garden of his grandparent’s house when he vanished on Saturday afternoon.
While hope for Emile remains, this isn’t the first time the sleepy village has been rocked by heart-wrenching events.
Locals speaking to the media said they are worried their village may be “cursed” while recalling it was the site of a gruesome murder and a devastating plane crash that left 149 people dead.
More here.
French authorities have ‘no clue’ about missing toddler
French police have reportedly admitted to searching through masses of public data after failing to find leads in the hunt for the missing two-year-old toddler.
Local prosecutor Remy Avon said the police “have no clue, no information, no element that can help us understand this disappearance”, according to The Mirror.
He stressed that there had been no progress made since the child’s disappearance. “We are at the same point as the day before yesterday after receiving the two testimonies,” Mr Avon said.
“We are really pushing the investigations on the ground as much as we can.”
A massive air and land search for a two-year-old missing toddler in a hamlet in the French Alps has been called off, investigators said, adding that they will now shift their focus to evaluation of evidence already gathered.
Local prosecutor Rémy Avon said in a statement said the massive search did not yield any clues to solving the mystery of the boy’s disappearance.
He added: “The investigation into the causes of his disappearance will continue, notably through analysis of the considerable amount of information and elements gathered over four days.”
Dozens of police officers and soldiers, backed by dog teams and a helicopter, were pressed into the search operation around Haut Vernet.
A desperate search is underway for a toddler who vanished from a garden while on holiday with his grandparents in the south of France.
Two-year-old Emile, whose surname is unknown, was playing in the garden of a property in Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Saturday when he went missing.
His family was preparing to go out for the day when they noticed Emile had vanished, François Balique, the mayor of Le Vernet, told local media.
“He took advantage of this fleeting moment [of inattention] to leave,” he said of the boy’s disappearance.
Deadly plane crash, cafe murder and now missing toddler in the French village ‘cursed’ by tragedy
The French village of Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence has dominated headlines following the disappearance of a young boy this weekend.
Émile, aged two-and-a-half, was playing in the garden of his grandparent’s house when he vanished on Saturday afternoon. A desperate hunt –involving helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs – has been taking place to try and find the missing toddler.
A dedicated hotline number has received over 1,200 phone calls, but police still have “no clue” about Émile’s whereabouts as fears for his safety intensify on the fifth day since he went missing.
Le Vernet has been the site of a gruesome killing and devastating plane crash in the last 15 years, Matt Drake and Maanya Sachdeva report:
‘It reminds us of a lot of things’: Local mayor reflects as two-year-old remains missing
As the search continues for two-year-old Emile, a local mayor has reflected on the decades-old case of a 3-year-old that went missing in Ganagobie, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in 1989.
“It reminds us of a lot of things. I sent a little message of support to the mayor of Vernet, François Balique”, Ganagobie mayor Sylvie Belmonte told La Provence, referencing the disappearance of 3-year-old Yannis Moré in May 1989.
“I was town clerk and I took part in the search to try to find little Yannis”, he added.
Yannis had disappeared whilst playing with his three brothers, prompting a search of one hundred gendarmes, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers. However, there were no witnesses, no clues and no suspect.
“We had been settled in Ganagobie for 18 months... I saw them having fun from the window”, Yannis’s mother, Pascaline Moré, told La Provence in 2016. “We give ourselves hope”, she added.
ICYMI: Toddler’s disappearance in France: ‘We are not losing hope’, says prefect
“We are not stopping the searches, we are not losing hope”, a prefect told reporters on Tuesday as the search for two-year-old Emile continues.
“As long as we have not located him, we are not losing hope.
“The searches did not bring the answers we expected. We have not located the child yet, but we continue searching and we remain on the ground and we are adapting our ways of searching for this investigation.”
‘They always do everything together’, close family member says of Emile’s family
A close family member has spoken of the close-knit family missing two-year-old Emile comes from.
“They always do everything together”, a close family member told La Provence, adding that Emile’s mother is the eldest of ten siblings.
“You know, when you have enough children to form two teams to play ball, there is no need to mix.”
Blood found on car ‘not human’, prosecutor says
The blood detected on the front of a car in Le Vernet, the French Alpine village where two-year-old Emile went missing on Saturday, was “not human blood but animal blood.”
“After analysis, it was not human blood but animal blood”, prosecutor Rémy Avon told La Provence.
