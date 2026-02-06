Crown Princess apologises to King and Queen for friendship with Epstein
Mette-Marit has expressed her ‘deep regret’ over her relationship with the convicted sex offender
Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has apologised again for her relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The friendship between the pair is one of several scandals to hit Norway’s monarchy of late.
Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby is currently on trial facing 38 charges, including rape and domestic violence.
The 29-year-old, the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has pleaded not guilty.
Files released by the US Department of Justice last week showed that Mette-Marit had exchanged a number of emails with Epstein, years after he was convicted of charges that included soliciting prostitution from a minor.
She issued an apology on Saturday, saying she “showed poor judgment” by continuing their relationship.
“I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing,” she said in a statement issued by the royal palace.
In a new statement on Friday, Mette-Marit apologised again for her friendship with Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes against minors.
“I would like to express my deep regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein,” she said.
“I also apologise for the situation that I have put the royal family in, especially the King and Queen.”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks