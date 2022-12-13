The Brussels corruption scandal is an extreme example of something very common

Brussels is facing what could be its worst corruption scandal in years amid allegations that Qatar’s government bribed officials in the EU capital to win influence.

Four people, including a vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, were arrested in 16 raids ahead of the weekend on claims including “criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering”.

It is the details of the scandal that make it so significant. Cash seized by Belgian police is said to be worth about €600,000 (£515,000) – totalling six times a British MP’s salary.