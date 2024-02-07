Watch live: Spanish farmers burn tyres as protests erupt in row over EU prices

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Spanish farmers continue protests in a row over price pressures in the EU on Wednesday, 7 February.

Agricultural workers are expected to block the Castellon port as demonstrations continue over price pressures, taxes, and green regulation.

Similar protests have erupted across the EU, as grievances are shared by farmers in other countries over high costs, bureaucracy, and competition from non-EU nations.

Like those in France, Belgium, Italy and Portugal, Spanish farmers say demanding rules imposed on EU farmers to protect the environment makes them less competitive than those in other regions such as Latin America or other non-EU countries.

Protests caused numerous road closures in Spain on Tuesday as farmers blocked traffic on some of the country’s main highways.

Farmers caused disruption from Seville and Granada in the south up to Girona near the French border, according to traffic authorities.

Images from Wednesday’s live stream showed a row of burning tyres scattered across the road.