Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ursula von der Leyen has vowed to create “true European Defence Union” as she faces a make-or-break vote for re-election as EU.

Ms von der Leyen pledged that the union will have flagship projects around air and cyber defences in the face of Russian aggression and uncertainty over continuing American support for Ukraine with Donald Trump running for the White House again.

"Working with Member States and in close coordination with Nato, we will propose a number of Defence Projects of Common European Interest starting with a European Air Shield and cyber defence," she said ahead of a secret ballot on her candidacy.

It comes as 65-year-old, who has run the commission since 2019, is aiming to win a second five-year term as the EU’s top official in a European parliament vote on Thursday.

"The next five years will define Europe’s place in the world for the next five decades. It will decide whether we shape our own future or let it be shaped by events or by others," Ms von der Leyen said.

Her supporters said the EU needed a safe, stable pair of hands as Ukraine’s future looked uncertain, Hungary’s Orban forged a different path and US support seemed unlikely with a potential Donald Trump presidency from November.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed to create a ‘European Defence Force’ amid growing uncertainty of US support for the bloc’s defence ( AP )

Defence policy in Europe has traditionally been the domain of national governments and Nato, which the US gives significant backing to.

But following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine and amid uncertainty over how much Europe will be able to rely on the United States should Trump and his “America first” doctrine return to the White House in November’s election, the European Commission is seeking to push more joint European defence projects.

The Kremlin claimed Ms von der Leyen’s EU defence pledge was a sign of the EU’s shift to “militarisation” and “confrontation”. In her speech before the vote, Ms von der Leyen blasted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as an "appeasement mission", winning broad applause from those inside the parliament, while pledging to support Ukraine for as long as it takes in its fight against Russia.

Ms Von der Leyen needs support from at least 361 MEPs in the 720-member EU Parliament. The three centrist groups expected to support her have a total of 401 MEPs.

Ms von der Leyen called Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban’s trip to Moscow an ‘appeasement mission’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

But some are expected to defect and oppose her in the secret ballot. To pass comfortably, she may need support from parts of the 78-strong European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR) or the Greens’ 53 lawmakers.

In her addresss, Ms von der Leyen stressed the need not to backtrack on the "Green Deal" transformation of the EU economy to fight climate change, a key pledge for Greens. Ms von der Leyen also pledged to stick to the goals set out in the European Green Deal, a climate package that was one of the main policies of her first term. She promised a raft of climate policies including a legally-binding EU target to cut emissions 90 per cent by 2040.

She also pledged new measures to help European industries stay competitive while they invest in curbing emissions.

Her centralised decision-making style has alienated officials across the bloc, with her partial backtracking on some of her climate promises worrying green lawmakers.

During her first term, Ms von der Leyen became known as Europe’s crisis-manager-in chief, steering the bloc through the pandemic, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent energy crisis.

She also oversaw a £700 billion EU response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and 14 rounds of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.