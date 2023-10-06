Watch: EU leaders gather for family photo at Granada summit after talks on Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as EU leaders pose for a family photo in Granada, Spain, on Friday 6 October.

Leaders from over 40 countries met this week for the third summit of the European Political Community, with Ukraine dominating the discussions.

Volodymyr Zelensky met with Rishi Sunak for talks on Thursday, as the Ukrainian president urged the West to stick with Kyiv.

The two leaders were pictured embracing in the conference hall of the Palacio de Congreso in Granada, where Mr Zelensky warned maintaining unity in support of his country was now “the main challenge”.

“Every Russian drone shot down in Ukraine, every Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine, is a guarantee that this drone, this tank, any other Russian weapon destroyed in Ukraine will not hit anyone else in Europe,” he said.

“And I thank all of you – each of you, your countries – for the defence assistance.”

Mr Zelensky made the comments on the same day that a Russian drone attack killed at least 49 civilians in a Kharkiv village.