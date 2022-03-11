European Union leaders rule out fast-track integration of Ukraine to the bloc

EU leaders stopped short of fast-tracking Kyiv’s application for membership to the bloc on Friday, even as they condemned Russia for “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression” and for causing “unspeakable suffering” in Ukraine.

In a statement released shortly after a two-day meeting in Versailles, France, leaders of the 27-member bloc simply “acknowledged the European aspirations and the European choice of Ukraine” while noting that president Volodymyr Zelensky had on 28 February submitted an application for the country to be an EU member.

It said the application was “swiftly” sent to the European Commission for “its opinion”.

“Pending this and without delay, we will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path,” read the statement. “Ukraine belongs to our European family.”

The divide within the bloc over Ukraine’s membership has become more prominent after a number of member states – including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia and Poland – earlier wrote a letter calling for bestowing Ukraine with candidate status “immediately”.

Other members have expressed their discernment over the idea of expediting Ukraine’s membership application.

“There is no fast-track process,” said Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, even as he reaffirmed standing “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s war in Ukraine (Press Association Images)

“Nobody entered the European Union overnight,” Croatia prime minister Andrej Plenkovic said, as talks ended late Friday.

“Can we open today a procedure of accession with a country at war? I don’t think so,” said French president Emmanuel Macron. “Shall we close the door and say never? That would be unfair.”

The leaders at the meeting pledged to “not leave [Ukraine] alone”, reaffirming their commitment to providing “coordinated political, financial, material and humanitarian support”.

“We offer temporary protection to all war refugees from Ukraine,” it said, commending European countries for showing solidarity in hosting Ukrainian war refugees.

“The EU and its Member States will continue to show solidarity and provide humanitarian, medical and financial support to all refugees and the countries hosting them.”

Additional reporting by agencies

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.

To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.