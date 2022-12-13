Jump to content

‘Credibility of Europe’ at stake over alleged Qatar corruption scandal

Foreign minsters warn of ‘damaging’ impact on governing body

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 13 December 2022 07:13
‘It's a disgrace and it makes Europe weaker’: MEPs respond to corruption scandal

A growing corruption scandal over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished hundreds and thousands of pounds worth of cash and gifts on MEPs and officials to influence decision-making threatens the credibility of Europe, senior figures have warned.

The scandal expanded further on Monday after Greece froze the assets of a key suspect in the case, Eva Kaili, a vice-president in the European parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend.

Belgian police have seized €600,000 (£516,000) in cash as part of an investigation into claims that Doha sought to buy influence. Sixteen raids were conducted by police. There were claims of large sums of money being found in a suitcase in Brussels hotel room as well as in a flat.

