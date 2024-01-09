For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Face masks will become mandatory in hospitals and healthcare centres in Spain this week following a surge in respiratory illnessess.

The Spanish minority coalition government imposed the measures despite opposition from most of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, who argued the measures should be recommended but not obligatory.

The move comes after hospitals have faced pressure following a spike in cases of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses throughout the country.

“We are talking about putting on a mask when you enter a health center and taking it off when you leave. I don’t think it is any drama. It is a basic and simple measure of the first order, health minister Mónica García told Spanish radio.

Six regions have already introduced the measure and masks have been commonly used on streets and public transport and in health centers in recent months.

Face masks will become mandatory in hospitals and healthcare centres in Spain this week (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In the UK, face coverings are needed in clinical areas of three Leicester hospitals despite masks no longer being required by law.

Leicester Royal Infirmary, the Leicester General and Glenfield Hospital require the masks in covered wards and emergency department waiting areas.

The masks are not be mandatory in non-clinical spaces like offices, lifts, restaurants and corridors, according to University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

In the United States, hospitals in New York, California, Illinois and Massachusetts have made masks mandatory for patients and providers.

The reintroduction of face masks in Spain comes amid a surge in respiratory illnesses (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said the decision was made to avoid mass staff shortages caused by sickness.

And in Greece, officials reintroduced the advisory advice of wearing masks indoors amid a surge of Covid cases throughout the country.

In the UK, scientists warned the government had “let its guard down” over Covid as concerns grew over the new BA.2.86 coronavirus variant.

“At the moment we’ve let our guard down and we’re quite blind to what’s going on,” said Professor Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick.

The Zoe Health Study estimates that infections spiked by nearly 200,000 cases last month in the UK, rising to around 785,000 on 27 July. Covid-related hospital admissions are running at their highest rate for three months.