‘Much-loved’ Finnish MP, 30, found dead in Helsinki parliament building

Tributes have been paid to a Finnish MP who was found dead in the country’s parliament building in Helsinki.

The death of Eemeli Peltonen, a 30-year-old MP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was confirmed by the communications office for the Finnish parliament, the country’s national broadcaster Yle reported. Helsinki police told The Independent that one person died at around 11am on Tuesday at the Parliament House, and that foul play is not suspected.

“He was a much-loved member of our community and we will miss him deeply. A young life has ended far too early,” chair of the SDP parliamentary group Tytti Tuppurainen said.

open image in gallery Eemeli Peltonen was described as being popular among his colleagues ( via REUTERS )

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo suspended all official political work by his office for the rest of the day.

A minute’s silence was arranged by Mr Orpo, who said Mr Peltonen was popular among his colleagues, public broadcaster Yle reported.

“We received truly shocking news from Parliament, our shared workplace. One of our colleagues has died in the parliamentary premises. This is very sad news," Mr Orpo said, according to Yle. "At the same time, we send strength to the family, loved ones and colleagues. This deeply affects all of us”

Confirming the death, speaker of the Finnish parliament Jussi Halla-aho wrote on X: “On behalf of the Parliament, I express my condolences to the family and loved ones of Representative Peltonen. Peltonen was a well-liked and respected colleague across party lines.”

“Police are investigating the cause of death, but so far they do not suspect foul play,” police said, adding that an investigation is being launched into the cause of death.

Born in 1994, Mr Peltonen began serving as a city councillor aged when he was still a teenager in 2013. In 2017, he became the chairman of Järvenpää council, a position he remained in for four years.

He first ran as a parliamentary candidate in 2019, when he received 3,492 votes but was not elected. Four years later he was elected in the 2023 parliamentary elections in Uusimaa, receiving 5,747 votes.

In late June, Mr Peltonen revealed on social media that a kidney problem leading to an infection had kept him away from much parliamentary work in recent weeks.

He said he was bring treated with “an intravenous antibiotic cure in Meilahti [outskirts of Helsinki], which takes its time”.

“I'm already discharged from hospital, but due to the situation I'm on summer sick leave and I'm now fully focused on recovering from the illness,” he added.