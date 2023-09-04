Watch view from Spanish city of Toledo after heavy rain causes major flooding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch from Toledo, Spain, after heavy rains caused major flooding across parts of the country.

Flash floods have caused disruption just weeks after wildfires struck, with subway lines in the capital Madrid - and high-speed train connections with southern cities - closed on Monday morning (4 September).

The sudden torrential rain that hit Spain transformed streets into rivers in Madrid, Castile, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

Sunday’s La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla was suspended due to the weather, while residents in the city were asked to stay at home due to “the exceptional and abnormal” rainfall.

Emergency services were involved in almost 1,200 incidents in the region overnight and authorities were seeking two missing men in the rural area of Aldea del Fresno, southwest of Madrid.

“Two people are missing, a father and his son, they were in a vehicle that got in an avalanche caused by the spate of the Alberche river,” Javier Chivite, the spokesperson of the emergency services in the region, said.

“We hope this will have a positive outcome.”