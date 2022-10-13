Four Russian helicopters ‘shot down by Ukraine in less than 20 minutes’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four Russian helicopters were shot down by Ukrainian forces in the space of just 18 minutes on, Kyiv has claimed.

Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement that the aircraft were downed in the south of the country in a "productive morning" for the home troops.

The army shot down the helicopters that were "spoiling beautiful autumn skies", on Wednesday the statement said. "No place for Alligators here," it added. "The local climate is hostile towards them."

Alligator is the nickname given to Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopters. It was unclear exactly where the aircraft were shot down.

It came amid a third day of strikes by Russia near Kyiv.

The capital region was the subject of further attacks on Thursday morning and was hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drone strikes.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Kyiv regional governor, said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said on Telegram that "critical infrastructure facilities" in the area were affected, without offering any details on which ones.

Meanwhile, in the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-storey apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine's southern front.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitali Kim said that an 11-year-old boy was rescued from under the rubble, where he had spent six hours, and rescuers on Thursday morning were searching for seven more people, Mr Kim said.

He said that the building was hit by an S-300 missile which is ordinarily used for targeting military aircraft, but Russians have apparently been increasingly using them for imprecise ground strikes.

Early morning attacks on Ukraine's southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv's forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia.

Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital city was hit at least four times during Monday's massive strikes, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100 across the country.

Western leaders this week pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defence systems and weapons Kyiv has said are critical to defeating the invading Russian forces.

Britain said on Thursday that it will provide missiles for advanced Nasam anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

It is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for information gathering and logistics support, plus 18 more howitzer artillery guns.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said that "these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US Nasams".

The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defence against missile attacks.

The offer comes as Nato defence ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine's aerial defences after Monday's widespread Russian assault.

Ukraine's military said this week that its current air defences have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.

Russian intensified its attacks after an explosion destroyed a bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimea region.

The bridge had become logistically key for Moscow's war effort and was being used to transport military supplies to troops fighting in southern Ukraine.

The explosion occurred when a truck blew up on Saturday morning, according to Moscow, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train passing on the upper level.

At least three sections of the road collapsed into the water below following the blast, which killed three people.

Russia claimed Ukraine was responsible for the attack but Kyiv has denied being involved, although Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

Eight people - five Russians, three Ukrainians and one Armenian - have been arrested in connection with the incident.