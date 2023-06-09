Jump to content

Watch live as tributes paid to victims of Annecy knife attack that left four children injured

Oliver Browning
Friday 09 June 2023 08:31
Watch live as people lay flowers in tribute after four children and two adults were stabbed in a knife attack in the French Alps.

The incident happened on Thursday 8 June at a lakeside park in Anney.

Police say they have arrested a suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian and according to reports, the alleged knifeman had been denied asylum in France just days before the attack.

A British child is among the victims injured in the attack, foreign secretary James Cleverly has confirmed.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can,” he said on Thursday.

“We have already deployed British consulate officials travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family. And, of course, we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France.”

Ahead of Friday morning’s tributes, flowers, teddy bears, candles and written messages were left at the park overnight.

