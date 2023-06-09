For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as people lay flowers in tribute after four children and two adults were stabbed in a knife attack in the French Alps.

The incident happened on Thursday 8 June at a lakeside park in Anney.

Police say they have arrested a suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian and according to reports, the alleged knifeman had been denied asylum in France just days before the attack.

A British child is among the victims injured in the attack, foreign secretary James Cleverly has confirmed.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can,” he said on Thursday.

“We have already deployed British consulate officials travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family. And, of course, we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France.”

Ahead of Friday morning’s tributes, flowers, teddy bears, candles and written messages were left at the park overnight.