French police hunt for man accused of shooting at law enforcement

A major search operation involving elite forces is underway in France’s southern Dordogne region after a man was reported to have shot at law enforcement.

Speaking with BFM television, the prefect of Dordogne, Frederic Perissat said the suspect is a “former member of the army” and was “on the run as we speak”.

The prefect said “a police operation is taking place to avoid things getting out of control”.

In a statement published on Twitter at around 10.30am local time, the prefecture of Dordogne asked that residents stay home in the midst of the operation.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the National Gendarmerie confirmed the incident, asserting that the suspect had used his weapon against the gendarmes.

The force said it had mobilised 160 gendarmes, as well as two helicopters in the effort to track the suspect down.

As of Sunday morning, no casualties had been reported in connection with the incident.