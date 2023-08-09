For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine bodies have been found and two more people are feared dead after a fire ravaged a holiday home for disabled people in France.

The devastating blaze tore through a building in the town of Wintzenheim, burning the vacation home down to charred smithereens.

Dozens of firefighters battled raging flames as they fought to contain the blaze and treat the victims.

Firefighters tackling a fire that erupted at a home for disabled people in Wintzenheim near Colmar, eastern France (AFP via Getty Images)

Nine people have been found dead with several more still missing (AFP via Getty Images)

Initially, 11 people were reported missing with 17 others evacuated, including one casualty who was sent to a hospital.

At around noon Lieutenant Colonel Philippe Hauwiller, who headed the rescue operations, said “Nine bodies have been located, two bodies are still missing.”

The secretary general of the Haut-Rhin prefecture, Christophe Marot, earlier said 10 disabled people and one person accompanying the group- all from Nancy in eastern France - were among those missing.

He said: “The search is continuing. We are practically sure of the death of the missing people. We are being cautious until we have found all the bodies.”

Wintzenheim deputy mayor Daniel Leroy told the news channel that those missing were likely to be aged between 25 to 50.

A total of 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances were deployed to contain the blaze (AFP via Getty Images)

Philippe Hauwiller, who is leading the fire brigade search operation, speaks to the media (AFP via Getty Images)

“The building was being used ... for their vacation,” a statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there were several casualties after the fire ravaged 300 square meters of the 500-square meter building.

“Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department ... several casualties are reported,” he said, adding rescue operations were still ongoing.

Local deputy mayor Daniel Leroy told BFM Alsacethat the sleeping quarters are “all gone,” adding: “The wooden structure collapsed there is nothing left.”

Firefighters said the blaze started on the ground floor of the building which is a renovated barn. A total of 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances attended the scene. Forty police officers were also mobilised.

The fire was quickly brought under control, a statement said.

Prime minister Élizabeth Borne earlier said she was heading to the scene. She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Following the terrible fire that took place in Wintzenheim last night, I am going there with @auroreberge.

“My first thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. I salute the mobilisation of the firefighters.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”