A holiday cottage welcoming disabled people in eastern France has been “completely destroyed,” in a fire, a local deputy mayor has said.

Daniel Leroy told BFM Alsace on Wednesday (9 August) that the sleeping quarters are “all gone,” adding: “The wooden structure collapsed there is nothing left.”

Mr Leroy said no children were inside.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there were likely several casualties after the fire ravaged 300 square metres of the 500-square metre building.

Rescue operations were ongoing, he added.