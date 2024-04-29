Tornado leaves homes and businesses flattened as at least three dead in Oklahoma

A tornado in Oklahoma left a trail of devastation across the state, flattening businesses and homes as three people were reported to have died.

This footage shows buildings completely destroyed and trees toppled in its wake in Sulphur, south of Oklahoma City.

The tornado swept through Oklahoma late on Saturday, 27 April, knocking out power for tens of thousands of residents.

One of the deceased is a child and four others were injured, Hughes County Emergency Medical Services said.

Flood watches and warnings were in effect for Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas on Sunday.