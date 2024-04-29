Assisted dying on NHS could be ‘deeply dangerous’, warns palliative care doctor

A palliative care consultant has warned it could be “deeply dangerous” to have a doctor-led assisted dying system in the NHS.

Doctor Amy Profitt spoke of her concerns during an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday (29 April).

The topic will be debated later today in Parliament after a petition led by Dame Esther Rantzen, who has stage four lung cancer.

Dame Ester said travelling to Dignitas in Switzerland is “definitely on her agenda” as MPs are to debate assisted dying laws in the UK.