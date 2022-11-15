Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France’s furlough system blamed for causing ‘laziness epidemic’

Only 21 per cent of people in France say work is important to them

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 15 November 2022 17:15
Comments
<p>France’s furlough system blamed for causing ‘laziness endemic’</p>

France’s furlough system blamed for causing ‘laziness endemic’

(AP)

A French study has blamed Emmanuel Macron’s furlough system for causing a “laziness epidemic”.

The French Institute of Public Opinion (Ifop) claimed that 37 per cent in France are less motivated to work than before the pandemic.

Sixty per cent of people said work was important to them in 1990. But over thirty-two years and a global pandemic later, the figure has reduced to only 21 per cent.

The French furlough scheme may be partly responsible for the new figures, being one of the most generous programmes in Europe.

The study claimed that the furlough policies caused an “exhaustion and laziness” epidemic,” as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Recommended

In May 2022, France had an estimated 250,000 vacancies in restaurants and cafes, with businesses blaming the furlough scheme for allowing people to stay at home while working. France paid between 70-100 per cent of wages of people on furlough during the pandemic. The UK, in comparison, paid 80 per cent.

The country’s employment minister, Muriel Penicaud, said at the time that this scheme would be replaced by a “long-term partial-activity scheme” that is “likely to last a year or two”.

France also introduced a temporary jobs support scheme in the crisis, under which the state fund the salaries of those prevented from working, called activité partielle”.

Back in 2000, France introduced the 35-hour work week, making any additional hours strictly overtime.

The country also spends 59 per cent of its budget on the benefits system, making it one of the most generous in the welfare sector.

Recommended

Despite the latest findings, studies have also shown that French workers are more productive than UK ones.

An international comparison from the Office for National Statistics published earlier this year found that France was between nine and 28 per cent more productive than the UK.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in