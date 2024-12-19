Watch live: Outside French court as Gisele Pelicot mass rape trial verdict due
Watch live outside a court in Avignon, France, where a panel of five judges will deliver verdicts on Thursday (19 December) for more than four dozen men charged with aggravated rape and sexual assault on Gisele Pelicot.
Dominique Pelicot, the now ex-husband of the 72-year-old grandmother, is among the men on trial.
He admitted that for years, he drugged his wife of 50 years out so he and strangers he recruited online could abuse her while he filmed the assaults.
Dominique, also 72, and 50 other men were tried in Avignon for aggravated rape and attempted rape and face up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.
Many of the men on trial have claimed they were unaware they were raping Ms Pelicot, denied intending to harm her, or shifted all responsibility onto her then-husband, accusing him of manipulation.
Prosecutor Laure Chabaud demanded the maximum sentence for aggravated rape, stating: “The maximum sentence is 20 years, which is a lot ... but at the same time ... too little in view of the seriousness of the acts that were committed and repeated”.