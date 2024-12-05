Macron live: French president faces calls to resign as PM Barnier stands down after losing no confidence vote
French president under pressure after PM’s government forced out in growing political crisis
France’s president Emmanuel Macron is facing growing calls to resign ahead of an address to the nation on Thursday evening, as prime minister Michel Barnier is set to step down in a growing political crisis.
Mr Barnier will become the shortest-serving French prime minister in modern history after opposition parties ousted his government in a historic no-confidence vote.
His administration is the first to be forced out by such a vote in more than 60 years, with the trigger being a clash over the country’s budget for next year. A majority of 331 voted in support of the motion to remove him; a minimum of 288 was needed.
Opposition parties tabled the motion after Mr Barnier controversially used special constitutional powers to force through a budget without a vote. The former Brexit negotiator was only appointed by Mr Macron in September.
It also further weakens the standing of Mr Macron, who precipitated the ongoing crisis with an ill-fated decision to call a snap election in June. Mr Macron, who faces growing calls to resign, has a mandate until 2027 and cannot be pushed out.
Macron to address French nation at 7pm
French president Emmanuel Macron will address the nation at 8pm local time this evening (7pm GMT) as he faces calls to resign following the ousting of prime minister Michel Barnier.
Mr Macron is expected to swiftly name a successor to Mr Barnier, who will face similar challenges in pushing legislation through a parliament heavily stacked with the French far-right and leftist MPs in the wake of the president’s ill-judged election gamble earlier this year.
Keir Starmer’s plan to reset the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union has suffered a blow with the loss of a key ally, after Michel Barnier was ousted as French PM in a no-confidence motion.
It marks a setback for Sir Keir, who has worked with Mr Barnier since his time as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator in the years after the UK voted to leave the bloc.
Sir Keir, then on Labour’s opposition frontbench, met Mr Barnier several times to discuss the possibility of a “bespoke” form of customs union as part of a Brexit deal.
Two thirds of voters want Macron to resign, snap poll suggests
An online poll of 1,000 voters carried out just after the no-confidence motion in Michel Barnier, showed 64 per cent of voters want Emmanuel Macron to resign as president.
While a small majority of voters approved in parliament ousting Mr Barnier, some 82 per cent were worried about its economic and political consequence, the Toluna Harris Interactive poll for broadcaster RTL showed.
Emmanuel Macron faces calls to resign after Barnier ousted
The ousting of Michel Barnier further weakens the standing of president Emmanuel Macron, who precipitated the ongoing crisis with an ill-fated decision to call a snap election in June.
Mr Macron, who faces growing calls to resign, has a mandate until 2027 and cannot be pushed out – yet he faces growing calls for his resignation.
“The main culprit for the current situation is Emmanuel Macron,” French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told TF1 TV late on Wednesday.
“The dissolution [of parliament in June] and censorship [of the government] are the consequence of his policies and of the considerable divide which exists today between him and the French.”
Barnier seen heading to Elysee Palace
French prime minister Michel Barnier has been seen heading to the Elysee Palace this morning, where he is expected to hand in his resignation to president Emmanuel Macron.
French TV stations broadcast images of Mr Barnier's car heading over to the Elysee on a rainy Thursday morning in the French capital.
Following his move to force through a Budget including €60bn of tax rises and spending cuts, far-right and leftist parliamentarians voted to topple Mr Barnier’s government, plunging France into its second major political crisis in six months.
