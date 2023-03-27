Watch live as protesters block Louvre museum entrance in Paris as unrest continues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as members of France’s CGT union block the entrance of the Louvre museum, in protest against pension reforms.

Hundreds of demonstrators, many carrying flags, gathered outside the world-renowned museum on Monday 27 March to demonstrate against a government decision to raise the pension age.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show that some protesters had marched through the corridors of the Louvre holding their flags.

Ongoing unrest across France persuaded officials to postpone King Charles III’s planned state visit, with Emmanuel Macron describing the decision as “common sense”.

The monarch had been scheduled to arrive on Sunday, to celebrate France and Britain’s renewed friendship.

Last week, the Bordeaux town hall was set ablaze as protests raged, with eye-witness footage showing flames ravaging the main door of the building as people looked on.

