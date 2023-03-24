The Bordeaux town hall was set ablaze on Thursday (March 23) as protests raged across France against the government’s plans to raise the retirement age.

Eye-witness footage showed flames ravaging the main door of the building at around 8pm local time as people looked on.

Firefighters were able to rapidly extinguish the blaze, for which police authorities said they have yet to determine the origin.

The door of the town hall suffered minimal damage.

Train and air travel was disrupted while teachers were among many professions to walk out on the ninth day of nationwide protests.

