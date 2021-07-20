French prosecutor opens probe after Pegasus spyware complaint

A French prosecutor has begun an investigation into allegations the Pegasus phone hacking software was used to spy on French journalists.

The investigative news website Mediapart has claimed Morocco’s secret services had used the controversial spyware to snoop on the mobile phones belonging to two of its reporters.

Morocco has denied the allegations, but the Paris prosecutor’s office has now opened a probe into the affair.

The Pegasus software hit the headlines on the weekend after a coalition of investigative journalists around the world published leaked data which suggested the spyware had been used to target journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians.

An investigation led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism outfit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, who shared the data with several media partners, has identified 50,000 “people of interest” who may have been targeted.

Pegasus is highly sophisticated military grade software produced by the Israeli firm NSO which when covertly installed on a phone can record calls, copy messages and even turn on cameras or microphones secretly.

NSO Group insist they only sell Pegasus to police forces or intelligence agencies and try to ensure it is only used against serious criminals or terrorists.

However, the leaks suggest numerous authoritarian regimes have bought Pegasus and used it to spy on opposition politicians, journalists, human rights activists and others.

Mediapart said the leaked data revealed its co-founder and editor Edwy Plenel and a reporter, Lénaïg Bredoux, were among those targeted with Pegasus hacks.

“The only way to get to the bottom of this is for judicial authorities to carry out an independent investigation on widespread spying organised in France by Morocco,” Mediapart said in one of a series of tweets.

Morocco has denied the allegations and has issued a statement rejecting what it called “unfounded and false allegations”.

The Paris prosecutor’s office does not confirm Mediapart’s allegations but confirms it has received an official complaint and opened an inquiry.